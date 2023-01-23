RAB arrests two Jamatul Ansar militants in Cox's Bazar

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two suspected leaders of a new militant group, Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, near Cox’s Bazar’s Kutupalong Rohingya Camp.

The arrestees have been identified as Ranbir, chief of the group's armed forces division, and his associate Bashar, a 'bomb expert'.

The law enforcers also recovered a cache of firearms and munitions from them, according to Imran Khan, assistant director of the RAB's legal and media wing.