    RAB arrests two Jamatul Ansar militants in Cox's Bazar

    They were detained following a gunfight near the Kutupalong Rohingya Camp

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 23 Jan 2023, 03:58 AM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2023, 03:58 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two suspected leaders of a new militant group, Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, near Cox’s Bazar’s Kutupalong Rohingya Camp.

    The arrestees have been identified as Ranbir, chief of the group's armed forces division, and his associate Bashar, a 'bomb expert'.

    The law enforcers also recovered a cache of firearms and munitions from them, according to Imran Khan, assistant director of the RAB's legal and media wing.

    Earlier, the RAB had conducted a drive in the area during which, they had a gunfight with suspected militants.

