Sheema Oxygen blast probe finds ‘poor management’, ‘lack of skilled manpower’

The panel investigating the deadly blast at Sheema Oxygen Limited in Sitakunda has marked poor management as a cause for the catastrophe while mentioning a lack of skilled manpower in the probe report.

The committee also identified the plant’s oxygen separation unit as the epicentre of the deadly blast and came up with nine recommendations to avoid such a disaster in future.

Chattogram District Administration said some of these suggestions were already put in motion.

On Mar 4, a horrific blast tore through the facility, leaving at least seven people dead and around 25 others injured. The explosion was so intense that it blew cylinders and metal debris hundreds of metres away.

In the wake of the incident, a seven-strong inquiry committee was formed with a mandate to submit its findings within five days. Additional Magistrate Rakib Hasan headed the committee.

The committee then asked for a two-day extension for the submission of the report and delivered it to the deputy commissioner on Tuesday.