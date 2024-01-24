Four to hang for murder of autorickshaw driver in Munshiganj

A Munshiganj court has sentenced four people to death for murdering an autorickshaw driver in 2020.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasmin Akhter Urmi delivered the verdict on Wednesday. She also imposed a fine of Tk 50,000 on each of the convicts.

Three of the capital punishment recipients -- Md Rajen, Hasan Sheikh, and Md Rubel -- were in court for the verdict. The other convict, Akram Molla, absconded while on bail.

The court also handed Kajal Sheikh, who dealt in stolen autorickshaws, a three-month jail term and a Tk 10,000 fine.

Four other suspects in the case were acquitted.