    বাংলা

    Four to hang for murder of autorickshaw driver in Munshiganj

    The court also imposed a fine of Tk 50,000 on each of the convicts, one of whom is absconding

    Munshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM

    A Munshiganj court has sentenced four people to death for murdering an autorickshaw driver in 2020.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasmin Akhter Urmi delivered the verdict on Wednesday. She also imposed a fine of Tk 50,000 on each of the convicts.

    Three of the capital punishment recipients -- Md Rajen, Hasan Sheikh, and Md Rubel -- were in court for the verdict. The other convict, Akram Molla, absconded while on bail.

    The court also handed Kajal Sheikh, who dealt in stolen autorickshaws, a three-month jail term and a Tk 10,000 fine.

    Four other suspects in the case were acquitted.

    On Sept 29, 2020, the convicts, posing as passengers, hopped onto Sreenagar native Ashraf's autorickshaw with the intent of hijacking the vehicle, according to prosecutor Sirajul Islam.

    The assailants directed the driver to a secluded area in Louhajang's Gowali Madra before slitting his throat and stealing his vehicle.Before his death,

    Ashraf managed to inscribe the names of the attackers on the ground. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition and died during treatment.

    Later, his father Rafiqul Islam started a murder case at Louhajong Police Station. Rafiqul expressed satisfaction with the verdict.

    RELATED STORIES
    Five get death for 2019 rape, murder of woman in Shariatpur
    5 to die for 2019 rape, murder in Shariatpur
    Police found the mutilated body of 55-year-old Firoza Begum in an abandoned pond three days after she went missing from her home
    Bangladesh's top court orders the Rana Plaza murder case to be disposed of in six months
    Top court orders Rana Plaza murder case to be disposed of in 6 months
    Sohel Rana was granted bail by the High Court over the incident, but the Appellate Division stayed it
    Court finds Nobel laureate Yunus guilty of labour law violations, jails him for 6 months
    Yunus found guilty, jailed for 6 months
    The Grameen Telecom chairman and three other executives at the company were also fined a total of Tk 30,000
    Nobel Laureate Yunus awaits verdict in labour law case
    Yunus awaits verdict in labour law case
    The Grameen Telecom chairman is among four accused of violations of the labour law

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps