Four to hang for murder of autorickshaw driver in Munshiganj

A Munshiganj court has sentenced four people to death for murdering an autorickshaw driver in 2020.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasmin Akhter Urmi delivered the verdict on Wednesday. She also imposed a fine of Tk 50,000 on each of the convicts.
Three of the capital punishment recipients -- Md Rajen, Hasan Sheikh, and Md Rubel -- were in court for the verdict. The other convict, Akram Molla, absconded while on bail.
The court also handed Kajal Sheikh, who dealt in stolen autorickshaws, a three-month jail term and a Tk 10,000 fine.
Four other suspects in the case were acquitted.
On Sept 29, 2020, the convicts, posing as passengers, hopped onto Sreenagar native Ashraf's autorickshaw with the intent of hijacking the vehicle, according to prosecutor Sirajul Islam.
The assailants directed the driver to a secluded area in Louhajang's Gowali Madra before slitting his throat and stealing his vehicle.Before his death,
Ashraf managed to inscribe the names of the attackers on the ground. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition and died during treatment.
Later, his father Rafiqul Islam started a murder case at Louhajong Police Station. Rafiqul expressed satisfaction with the verdict.