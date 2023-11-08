Garment worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur

A garment worker has been killed in clashes with police during a protest by garment workers boycotting the government’s minimum wage decision.

Another worker shot during the clashes is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College.

Garment workers from factories in Konabari and Jurain took to the streets to boycott the new minimum wage of Tk 12,500 announced by the government on Wednesday morning and began clashing with police, according to Md Mahbub Alam, commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.