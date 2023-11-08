    বাংলা

    Garment worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur

    The woman was killed during a protest by garment workers boycotting the government’s minimum wage decision

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM

    A garment worker has been killed in clashes with police during a protest by garment workers boycotting the government’s minimum wage decision.

    Another worker shot during the clashes is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College.

    Garment workers from factories in Konabari and Jurain took to the streets to boycott the new minimum wage of Tk 12,500 announced by the government on Wednesday morning and began clashing with police, according to Md Mahbub Alam, commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

    The victim, 24-year-old Anjuwara Begum, worked at the Islam Garments factory in Konabari. The worker who received a bullet wound was identified as Jamal Uddin.

    Two people were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Konabari with injuries, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the hospital’s police outpost.

    Doctors declared Anjuwara Begum dead and are treating Jamal Uddin’s gunshot wound, he said.

