    বাংলা

    Two die in separate accidents in Gopalganj’s Kashiani Upazila

    The accidents took place in the Bhatiapara and Dhusar areas on the Dhaka-Khulna highway on Monday morning

    Gopalgonj Correspondent
    Published : 11 March 2024, 09:27 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 09:27 AM

    Two people have been killed, and four others were injured in separate road accidents in Gopalganj’s Kashiani Upazila.

    The accidents took place in the Bhatiapara and Dhusar areas on the Dhaka-Khulna highway on Monday morning, said Inspector Abul Hashem Majumder.

    The dead have been identified as Shohag Mollah, 25, a car driver, and Kuddus Mollah, 55, the driver of a three-wheeler.

    According to the police, Shohag was driving a car carrying four passengers when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the highway divider.

    “Shohag died on the spot, and four others of the same family were injured in the accident,” said Inspector Hashem.

    In another accident, the driver of a battery-operated three-wheeler, Quddus, was killed when a bus rammed into the vehicle around 9:30am on Monday.

    “The injured have been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment,” he added.

    Both the bodies have been handed over to the families, the police said.

