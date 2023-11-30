    বাংলা

    Arsonists torch 3 buses on Cumilla highway

    The blaze caused severe damage to the Tisha Paribahan buses, say police

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM

    Arsonists have set three buses ablaze on the Cumilla-Dhaka highway in Cumilla Sadar's Dakshin Upazila amid rising political tensions in the lead-up to the national elections.

    The buses were stationed by the highway in front of the Irish Hill Hotel near the Kotbari area when the incident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday.

    A group of arsonists riding motorcycles doused the vehicles with petrol and set them alight, according to Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, the chief of Sadar Dakshin Model Police Station.

    The blaze severely damaged the buses belonging to Tisha Paribahan, he said.

    Fire service personnel subsequently put out the flames, but the buses were completely gutted.

    Efforts are underway to identify the arsonists and bring them to book, said Alamgir.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cumilla court sentences four to death over furniture trader’s murder
    4 to die for killing furniture trader in Cumilla
    The convicts stabbed the furniture trader over a land dispute 25 years ago
    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul denied bail in case over vandalism of chief justice’s residence
    BNP’s Fakhrul denied bail in vandalism case
    A Dhaka court rejected the bail petition by the BNP leader amid an ongoing transport blockade by the party
    Fallen tree in Brahmanbaria snaps Dhaka’s rail links with Sylhet, Chattogram for 2 hours
    Fallen tree snaps Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet rail links for 2 hours
    Two trains were stranded in Brahmanbaria and Kishoreganj
    Two hacked to death over land dispute in Sirajganj
    Two killed over Sirajganj land dispute
    Authorities deployed policemen in the locality after the incident

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps