Arsonists torch 3 buses on Cumilla highway

A group of arsonists riding motorcycles doused the vehicles with petrol and set them alight, according to Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, the chief of Sadar Dakshin Model Police Station.

The blaze severely damaged the buses belonging to Tisha Paribahan, he said.

Fire service personnel subsequently put out the flames, but the buses were completely gutted.

Efforts are underway to identify the arsonists and bring them to book, said Alamgir.