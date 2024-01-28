‘Not the good time’ for Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar, says UN coordinator in Bangladesh

Now is not the time conducive to repatriating the Rohingya refugees to their homeland Myanmar, where the military junta is fighting armed rebels, believes Gwyn Lewis, the UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh.

She talked about the insecurity in Myanmar at the moment in a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud in Dhaka on Sunday.

They also discussed the fact that “it’s incredibly tense and because more displacement and the country’s security is really, really difficult”, she said after the meeting.

“And the minister reassured me again that Bangladesh is only discussing the repatriation that is safe and dignified,” Lewis said.

Myanmar denies citizens’ rights to the Rohingya. A brutal military crackdown in August 2017 drove more than 700,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, where another 400,000 members of the ethnic minority had already taken refuge to escape decades of persecution by the Myanmar authorities.