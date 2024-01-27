    বাংলা

    Bangladesh supports South Africa’s case against Israel to halt Gaza genocide: FM Mahmud

    The foreign minister welcomes the International Court of Justice’s order to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 05:44 PM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 05:44 PM

    Bangladesh backs South Africa’s case against Israel at the World Court to halt genocide in Palestine, and stands ready to extend further support if necessary, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.

    Speaking at a press conference at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Saturday, he welcomed the International Court of Justice’s order to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians.

    In its ruling on Friday the top UN court however stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by the plaintiff South Africa.

    While the ruling denied Palestinian hopes of a binding order to halt the war in Gaza, it represented a legal setback for Israel, which had hoped to throw out a case brought under the genocide convention established in the ashes of the World War Two Holocaust that targeted European Jews.

    The ICJ found there was a case to be heard about whether Palestinian rights were being denied in a war it said was causing grievous humanitarian harm. It also called for Palestinian armed groups to release hostages captured in the Oct 7 attacks on Israel that precipitated the conflict.

    “I think the ruling will help stop genocide and crimes against humanity in Palestine,” Mahmud said.

    “Bangladesh has already announced its support for South Africa and stands ready to provide any kind of support further, if necessary, in future,” he added.

    The press conference was organised after his meeting with a delegation of visiting British MPs headed by Paul Scully.

    Mahmud said the British MPs’ visit aims to strengthen the relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

    The minister said he also urged them to increase investment in Bangladesh, especially by the members of the Bangladeshi communities in the UK.

