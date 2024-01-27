Bangladesh supports South Africa’s case against Israel to halt Gaza genocide: FM Mahmud

Bangladesh backs South Africa’s case against Israel at the World Court to halt genocide in Palestine, and stands ready to extend further support if necessary, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.

Speaking at a press conference at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Saturday, he welcomed the International Court of Justice’s order to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians.

In its ruling on Friday the top UN court however stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by the plaintiff South Africa.