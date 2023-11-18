Awami League begins election preparations, Sheikh Hasina buys nomination form

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has collected the party’s nomination form for participation in the 12th national parliamentary election.

She was the first person to receive the form at the party’s central offices in Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday.

It officially kicks off the Awami League’s attempt to win a fourth consecutive term in power.

Sheikh Hasina paid Tk 50,000 to collect the nomination papers from the Dhaka Division booth on the second floor of the party’s headquarters. Afterwards she spoke to party leaders and the media.