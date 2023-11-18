    বাংলা

    Awami League begins election preparations, Sheikh Hasina buys nomination form

    Party nomination forms must be submitted by 4 pm on Tuesday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Nov 2023, 05:24 AM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2023, 05:24 AM

    Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has collected the party’s nomination form for participation in the 12th national parliamentary election.

    She was the first person to receive the form at the party’s central offices in Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday.

    It officially kicks off the Awami League’s attempt to win a fourth consecutive term in power.

    Sheikh Hasina paid Tk 50,000 to collect the nomination papers from the Dhaka Division booth on the second floor of the party’s headquarters. Afterwards she spoke to party leaders and the media.

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was the second to collect the nomination form.

    Candidates and their supporters created a festive atmosphere at the party offices on Saturday.

    Several booths were opened to distribute the forms.

    The Awami League is selling the nomination papers for the party’s candidates until Tuesday.

    These forms must be submitted by 4 pm on Tuesday. The nomination board will then decide who will be selected to run in each parliamentary seat.

    General Secretary Obaidul Quader had previously announced the increase in the price of the nomination papers from Tk 30,000 to Tk 50,000.

    For the first time, the Awami League has allowed nomination papers for the 12th national parliamentary elections to be submitted online.

    The Election Commission has announced Jan 7 for the date of the general election. Nomination papers can be submitted to the commission until Nov 30 and will be scrutinised from Dec 1 to Dec 4. Dec 17 is the last day for candidates to withdraw.

