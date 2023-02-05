Hindu idols at 14 temples vandalised in one night in Thakurgaon

Unknown miscreants have laid idols to waste at 14 Hindu temples in Baliadangi Upazila in Thakurgaon in one night.

The attacks took place between Saturday night and Sunday dawn at different villages in Dhantala, Charol and Paria Unions in the Upazila, Baliadangi Police Station chief Khairul Anam said.

Bidyanath Barman, general secretary of Baliandani Upazila Puja Celebration Council, said nine temples in Dhantala, one in Charol and four in Paria were attacked.

The temples were dedicated to Haribasar, Lord Krishna, Manasa, Luxmi and Kali, among others.

“The hands, feet and heads of the idols were smashed to bits. Some were broken and left in the pond,” he said.