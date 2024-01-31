    বাংলা

    Pupils absent from schools near Bangladesh border amid Myanmar conflict

    On Monday, five government schools were closed in the Ghumdhum Union due to frequent shelling and the sound of gunfire reaching the borders

    Bandarban Correspondent
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 09:52 PM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 09:52 PM

    Poor presence of pupils marked classes which resumed in the schools of Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari Upazila on Tuesday amid fears of shelling at the border.

    According to the teachers, shelling and frequent gunfire in Myanmar’s territory have spread panic among the students residing near the frontiers.

    Helal Uddin, the headmaster of Tumbru Pashchimkul Government Primary School, said classes  resumed as the shelling subsided after Monday.

    “Only 50 to 60 percent of the students were present today. The panic caused due to the clashes has not waned among the pupils,” he added.

    According to the Upazila Primary Education Officer Triratan Chakma, the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police will visit the schools situated near the border on Wednesday.

    When asked about the situation, Police Superintendent Shaikat Shaheen told bdnews24.com, “The BGB and police are on high alert near the borders.”

    Intelligence monitoring has also increased in the area following the clashes.

