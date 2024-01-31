Pupils absent from schools near Bangladesh border amid Myanmar conflict

Poor presence of pupils marked classes which resumed in the schools of Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari Upazila on Tuesday amid fears of shelling at the border.

According to the teachers, shelling and frequent gunfire in Myanmar’s territory have spread panic among the students residing near the frontiers.

On Monday, five government schools were closed in the Ghumdhum Union due to the ongoing conflict between the rebel Arakan army and the armed forces of Myanmar.