Dhaka metro rail’s Mirpur-10 station opens

The Mirpur-10 station on the Dhaka MRT-6 line has opened, adding the fifth station to the first metro rail in Bangladesh.

The station was opened to passengers at 8 am on Wednesday, said MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited.

With the opening of the Mirpur-10 station, five of the nine stations on the Agargaon-Uttara route became operational. The rest of the stations -- Uttara South, Mirpur-11, Kazipara, and Shewrapara -- will open by the end of March, the managing director said.