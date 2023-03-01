Dhaka metro rail’s Mirpur-10 station opens

The Mirpur-10 station on the Dhaka MRT-6 line has opened, adding the fifth station to the first metro rail in Bangladesh.
The station was opened to passengers at 8 am on Wednesday, said MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited.
With the opening of the Mirpur-10 station, five of the nine stations on the Agargaon-Uttara route became operational. The rest of the stations -- Uttara South, Mirpur-11, Kazipara, and Shewrapara -- will open by the end of March, the managing director said.
On Feb 18, the Uttara Centre station opened, while the Pallabi station opened to passengers on Jan 25.
As part of the government’s effort to reduce the severe traffic jams in Dhaka, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first metro rail service, known as Line 6, after six long years of construction on Dec 28.
The next day, the Uttara and Agargaon stations were opened to passengers, but the trains did not stop at seven intermediate stations.
The government plans to open the Agargaon-to-Motijheel route of the metro rail by the end of 2023, while it aims to extend the tracks from Motijheel to Kamalapur by 2025.
Currently, trains are operational from 8 am to 12:30 pm on the Uttara-Agargaon route.
The authorities fixed a minimum fare of Tk 20 and Tk 5 per kilometre for travelling on the metro rail. Accordingly, a passenger needs to pay Tk 60 to travel from the Uttara North station in Diyabari to the Agargaon station.