    বাংলা

    Dhaka metro rail’s Mirpur-10 station opens

    With the opening of Mirpur-10 station, five of the nine stations from Uttara to Agargaon are now in operation

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 March 2023, 07:31 AM
    Updated : 1 March 2023, 07:31 AM

    The Mirpur-10 station on the Dhaka MRT-6 line has opened, adding the fifth station to the first metro rail in Bangladesh.

    The station was opened to passengers at 8 am on Wednesday, said MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited.

    With the opening of the Mirpur-10 station, five of the nine stations on the Agargaon-Uttara route became operational. The rest of the stations -- Uttara South, Mirpur-11, Kazipara, and Shewrapara -- will open by the end of March, the managing director said.

    On Feb 18, the Uttara Centre station opened, while the Pallabi station opened to passengers on Jan 25.

    As part of the government’s effort to reduce the severe traffic jams in Dhaka, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first metro rail service, known as Line 6, after six long years of construction on Dec 28.

    The next day, the Uttara and Agargaon stations were opened to passengers, but the trains did not stop at seven intermediate stations.

    The government plans to open the Agargaon-to-Motijheel route of the metro rail by the end of 2023, while it aims to extend the tracks from Motijheel to Kamalapur by 2025.

    Currently, trains are operational from 8 am to 12:30 pm on the Uttara-Agargaon route.

    The authorities fixed a minimum fare of Tk 20 and Tk 5 per kilometre for travelling on the metro rail. Accordingly, a passenger needs to pay Tk 60 to travel from the Uttara North station in Diyabari to the Agargaon station.

    RELATED STORIES
    New train ticket rules will end black market sales: minister
    New train ticket rules will stop black market sales: minister
    The rules bar a person from using a ticket bought with the national ID or birth certificate registration of another
    Awami League’s Obaidul Quader leaves Dhaka for medical check-up in Singapore
    Obaidul Quader leaves Dhaka for medical check-up in Singapore
    The road transport minister is expected to return to Dhaka on Mar 3
    An explosion on the night of March 2-3 last year rocked the Bangladesh-flagged Banglar Samriddhi and killed a crew member.
    Bangladesh owner to get $22.48m after ship explosion in Ukraine
    The expected settlement is one of the first shipping claims to have been paid out since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 last year
    13 more bus operators to offer e-ticketing services in Dhaka
    13 more bus companies to issue e-tickets
    In the third phase, 947 buses operated by 13 companies in the capital will carry passengers through the e-ticketing system from Wednesday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher