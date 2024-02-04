Electrical issues halt Dhaka metro rail for 1.5 hours

Electrical issues stopped the metro rail in its tracks, stranding passengers for an hour and a half and testing the patience of those at stations.

Passengers flooded the stations since Sunday morning after the first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema came to a close.

The trains came to a halt at 2:45 pm. It was later reported that it was due to electrical issues. The train service resumed at 4:15 pm.

Mir Manjoor Rahim, MRT general manager (electrical) said: “The issue occurred on the electrical line from Uttara South to Shewrapara. Services have resumed after repairs.”

As trains were not arriving, passengers kept piling up at stations and resulted in gates being closed at different stations. Many passengers cancelled their trips after buying tickets.

At 3:30 pm, the gates to the stairs leading up to the station were shut at Agargaon with only the ones leading out left open.