Modi sends condolences to Hasina over Bailey Road fire tragedy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the deaths of 46 victims in a building fire on Bailey Road in Dhaka in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

He also wished the injured a swift recovery, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka shared on Facebook on Saturday.

The deadly blaze raced through the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage, mostly housing restaurants, on Thursday. Authorities have since handed over the bodies of 43 victims to their families.

The first floor of the building housed a branch of the popular biryani shop Kacchi Bhai, the clothing brand Illiyeen, and several other establishments, including a Samsung showroom on the ground floor.