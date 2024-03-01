Who are the new faces tapped for Hasina's expanded cabinet?

The Awami League is set to expand its cabinet with fresh faces 50 days after the party formed a government for a fourth straight term under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The newly appointed members of the cabinet will be sworn in on Friday at 7:30 pm at the presidential palace, Bangabhaban.

Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, an MP from the Chattogram-14 constituency, told bdnews24.com that he will be handed a government portfolio.

"I am going to be a full minister. I got a call from the cabinet about it," he said.