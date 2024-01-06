Bangladesh Railway suspends 32 local trains ahead of election day

The Bangladesh Railway has suspended 32 local train routes across the country on Saturday and Sunday for the general election. However, rail authorities said all inter-city trains will still be running.

The decision was made due to the low passenger turnout during elections, said Md Quamrul Ahsan, director general of Bangladesh Railway, at the Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday.

“We are suspending trips on some local train routes,” he said. “As local movement is limited during elections, we have closed nearly 20 routes in the eastern region and 12 routes in the western region on Saturday and Sunday. Other trains will still run.”