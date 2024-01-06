    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Railway suspends 32 local trains ahead of election day

    However, all inter-city trains will still run, the Bangladesh Railway said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM

    The Bangladesh Railway has suspended 32 local train routes across the country on Saturday and Sunday for the general election. However, rail authorities said all inter-city trains will still be running.

    The decision was made due to the low passenger turnout during elections, said Md Quamrul Ahsan, director general of Bangladesh Railway, at the Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday.

    “We are suspending trips on some local train routes,” he said. “As local movement is limited during elections, we have closed nearly 20 routes in the eastern region and 12 routes in the western region on Saturday and Sunday. Other trains will still run.”

    “The workers assigned to those trains will be transferred to others. As the election is coming up, the staff will work to strengthen the security on these trains further.”

    A seven-member investigation committee has been formed to probe the fire on the Benapole Express on Friday night, he said. The railway initially suspects it was an act of sabotage.

    Two carriages on the Benapole Express train were damaged, and the power car was partially burnt, the director general added.

    “We will know the extent of the damage when we test the power car. Two carriages were burnt. They can still be used after repairs.”

    Asked how long the Benapole Express would be out of commission, he said, “The Benapole Express will not run on Jan 6 or Jan 7. It will resume service after that.”

    On Friday, the Benapole Express train stopped near the Gopibagh wet market around 9 pm. Locals then noticed smoke rising from several of its carriages. Four people were killed in the fire.

    Eight people with injuries were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

    Doctors say they are still in danger.

    RELATED STORIES
    Relatives search desperately for loved ones after deadly train arson in Dhaka
    Frantic search for loved ones after train arson
    Shattered window glasses, footwear, burnt luggage and other belongings amid the smell of the charred train coaches bear signs how horrifying the scene was during the incident
    Benapole Express comes under an arson attack at Gopibagh during the train’s entry into Dhaka on Friday night, Jan 5, 2024, the eve of the BNP’s hartal, or shutdown, aimed to disrupt the Jan 7 vote.
    Benapole Express fire
    At least four people were killed in an arson attack on Benapole Express at Gopibagh during the train’s entry into Dhaka on Friday night, Jan 5, 2024, the eve of the BNP’s hartal, or shutdown, aimed to ...
    Fire Service personnel search for survivors or bodies after an arson attack on Benapole Express at Gopibagh in Dhaka on Friday night, Jan 5, 2024.
    4 dead in arson attack on Benapole Express in Dhaka
    The attack comes on the eve of the BNP’s hartal before the election it has boycotted
    Two local trains in Rajshahi cancelled amid sabotage fears
    Two Rajshahi trains cancelled amid sabotage fears
    Authorities suspend service for the Uttara Express and the Ishwardi-Rahanpur commuter train amid a recent string of arson attacks

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India