Villagers in Shalla caught in legal tangle over solar home systems debt

Two companies offered solar panels in instalments to brighten homes in the Haor region, but this gesture darkened the lives of many who find themselves entangled in legal woes, some even jailed or fined.

In the Haor region of Sunamganj's Shalla Upazila, the Grameen Shakti Foundation and the Rahimafrooz Bangladesh Ltd subsidiary Rural Services Foundation have been accused of harassing ordinary citizens through cases leading to arrest warrants, and wrongful imprisonment.

Public representatives expressed concerns about the issue during an Upazila law and order committee meeting.

The two companies started cases against hundreds of villagers, including those from Dumra and Anandpur in Shalla. These cases were based on allegations of not making instalment payments and making threats after buying solar panels.

Additionally, these companies initiated legal action against many villagers who neither purchased the panels nor did they miss instalment payments. In such instances, police arrested these individuals and detained them until they paid fines in court.

In response to these complaints, the two companies and their legal representatives have promised to rectify any mistakes that might have occurred. However, they have not addressed the issue of responsibility for the unjust harassment and imprisonment of individuals who were detained without valid reasons.

While cases have been filed against 415 individuals on behalf of the two companies, the victims claim that warrants have been issued against almost two times that number.