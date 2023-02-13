    বাংলা

    Bangladesh bars Russian ships from its maritime territory after US sanctions

    Bangladesh made the decision to avoid US and EU sanctions due to the war in Ukraine, shipowners say

    Sheikh Abu Talebbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 09:37 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 09:37 AM

    The Bangladesh government has imposed restrictions barring the entry of 69 Russian ships into its maritime waters in line with US and EU sanctions. This means that Russian vessels will not be able to bring in shipments of imports, stop for fuelling, anchor in the area, or even use sea routes.

    The government has sent notices to the relevant ministries, agencies, ports, shipping services, and international organisations regarding the new restrictions.

    As a result of these new sanctions, Bangladesh will find it difficult to conduct any trade with Russia.

    Bangladesh’s most expensive mega project, the Rooppur nuclear power plant, is being built with the support of Russia. A significant portion of the equipment and materials for that project is imported from Russia. Recently, a shipment from Russia carrying materials for the project was barred from entering Bangladesh’s maritime boundary amid diplomatic pressure from the US.

    The ship attempted to dock at India’s Haldia Port to deliver its shipment but was turned away there too. It eventually returned to Russia with its cargo.

    “At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 69 vessels from Russia which were embargoed by the United States have been banned from entering ports in Bangladesh,” said Captain Sabbir Mahmood, registrar of Bangladesh ships at the Mercantile Marine Office, citing the content of the notice.

    The ban covers a wide range of ships, including oil tankers and cargo vessels, operated by seven companies. The restrictions mean that no import or shipping agents can import goods from any country using these Russian ships.

    “The ban on ships bearing the Russian flag was jointly imposed by the United States and the European Union,” said Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of the Bangladesh Ocean Going Shipowners Association, or BOGSA. “If any product comes to Bangladesh on these ships, then Bangladesh will also be added to the ban. The bulk of our international trade is with the EU and the US.”

    The sanctions were imposed due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

    “As such, we believe that in the overall assessment of the interests of Bangladeshi businesses, the Russia situation will not significantly impact the transportation of goods for global trade.”

    Bangladesh has 197 ships that travel in the deep sea, accounting for less than 10 percent of the country’s total trade in international goods.

    If Bangladesh businesses stay abreast of the situation, the ban should not have a significant impact on shipping or costs, the BOGSA chief said.

    However, some import agents who have had long working relationships with these Russian vessels may be impacted, Azam noted.

    Russia is not on the list of the top 20 countries that Bangladesh trades with, according to data from Bangladesh Bank. Nearly 87 percent of all imports come from those countries.

    Bangladesh mainly imports wheat and petroleum products from Russia and exports garments to the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Five die in truck-autorickshaw collision in Joypurhat
    5 die in Joypurhat road crash
    A CNG-run autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck in Joypurhat’s Khetlal
    EC declares Shahabuddin as next Bangladesh president
    EC declares Shahabuddin as president
    A notice on the Awami League candidate's election as the head of state will be issued later
    Two men die as covered van rams motorcycle in Cox’s Bazar
    Two men die in Cox’s Bazar road crash
    A covered van ploughed into their motorcycle on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Idgaon
    Four injured during skirmishes between students of City and Ideal Colleges in Dhaka
    Student skirmishes leave 4 injured in Dhaka
    Police, quoting unconfirmed accounts, said the clash began when some Dhaka City College students were taunting some Dhanmondi Ideal College students in front of their gate

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher