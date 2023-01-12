Fire breaks out at Nupur Market in Chattogram

First responders are working to put out a fire that erupted at Chattogram's Nupur Market.

The fire broke out at the shopping mall facing the port city’s railway station around 3:30 pm on Thursday, according to the fire service.

Eight firefighting units were dispatched to the scene, but they were not able to extinguish the blaze as of 4 pm.

The market is located in a narrow alley packed with shoe stores, according to bdnews24.com’s photojournalist Sumon Babu.

In addition to the stores, the mall also houses a shoe warehouse, according to the traders.

A thick layer of smoke was seen billowing out of the market engulfed by the fire. The authorities could not determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage immediately.