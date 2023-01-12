    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at Nupur Market in Chattogram

    Emergency workers are engaged in efforts to put out the flames

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 11:26 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2023, 11:26 AM

    First responders are working to put out a fire that erupted at Chattogram's Nupur Market.

    The fire broke out at the shopping mall facing the port city’s railway station around 3:30 pm on Thursday, according to the fire service.

    Eight firefighting units were dispatched to the scene, but they were not able to extinguish the blaze as of 4 pm.

    The market is located in a narrow alley packed with shoe stores, according to bdnews24.com’s photojournalist Sumon Babu.

    In addition to the stores, the mall also houses a shoe warehouse, according to the traders.

    A thick layer of smoke was seen billowing out of the market engulfed by the fire. The authorities could not determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage immediately.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina floats six proposals to achieve sustainable economic growth at G20 meeting
    Hasina floats six proposals to achieve sustainable growth
    She stressed the need for collective efforts to create a "just and fair" economic order in the wake of the pandemic and the Ukraine war
    Baby born at Dhaka metro rail station for the first time
    Baby born at Dhaka metro rail station
    A baby boy was safely delivered at the First Aid Centre at the Agargaon Metro Rail Station
    Traffic gridlock grips Dhaka as devotees flock to Islamic congregation
    Ijtema congregation stalls traffic across Dhaka
    A massive tailback stretching from the airport road in Uttara to the Mohakhali and Tejgaon areas brought untold suffering to commuters
    Complications over funeral as ‘Muslim convert’ Hindu student dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
    Complications over funeral as student dies after being hit by train
    Police await high-ups’ decision on whether the body will be cremated or buried

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher