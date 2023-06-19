Govt suspends UP chairman after arrest over journalist killing

He is named as a key suspect in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur
The government has suspended Sadhurpara Union Council Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu after he was arrested in a case over the murder of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.
The Local Government Division in a notice on Monday said authorities decided to issue a show-cause notice asking Babu, chairman of Bakshiganj Upazila’s No. 4 Sadhurpara Union Council, to explain why he would not be removed from his position permanently.
He has been asked to respond within 10 working days.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Babu and three others from the house of one of his relatives in Panchagarh’s Debiganj Upazila. He was later handed over to police, who sent him to prison.