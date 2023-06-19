Govt suspends UP chairman after arrest over journalist killing

The government has suspended Sadhurpara Union Council Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu after he was arrested in a case over the murder of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.

The Local Government Division in a notice on Monday said authorities decided to issue a show-cause notice asking Babu, chairman of Bakshiganj Upazila’s No. 4 Sadhurpara Union Council, to explain why he would not be removed from his position permanently.