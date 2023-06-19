    বাংলা

    Govt suspends UP chairman after arrest over journalist killing

    He has been asked to explain why he would not be removed from his position permanently

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 June 2023, 12:07 PM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 12:07 PM

    The government has suspended Sadhurpara Union Council Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu after he was arrested in a case over the murder of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.

    The Local Government Division in a notice on Monday said authorities decided to issue a show-cause notice asking Babu, chairman of Bakshiganj Upazila’s No. 4 Sadhurpara Union Council, to explain why he would not be removed from his position permanently.

    He has been asked to respond within 10 working days.

    The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Babu and three others from the house of one of his relatives in Panchagarh’s Debiganj Upazila. He was later handed over to police, who sent him to prison.

    RELATED STORIES
    Journalist murder: UP Chairman Babu placed on 5-day remand
    UP Chairman Babu remanded for 5 days
    He is named as a key suspect in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur
    RAB arrests Union Council Chairman Babu in Jamalpur journalist murder
    RAB arrests suspect in Jamalpur journalist murder
    Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative
    UP Chairman Babu, key suspect in Jamalpur journalist's murder, is placed in police custody
    Journalist murder: UP Chairman Babu placed in police custody
    At least 13 suspects have been arrested over the murder of case so far
    Union Council chairman named as key suspect in Jamalpur journalist's murder
    UP chairman named as key suspect in journalist's murder
    Police record a case against Mahmudul Alam Babu in connection with the fatal assault on Golam Rabbani Nadim

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp