    Court to decide on bail plea of BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul in 9 cases on Wednesday

    The BNP secretary general has been in jail since Oct 29 over violence surrounding an antigovernment rally in Dhaka

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 08:58 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 08:58 AM

    A court has sent BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul to jail after he was shown arrested in nine cases filed at Dhaka’s Ramna and Paltan police stations.

    Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Shohag Uddin will decide whether to grant his petitions for bail in these cases on Wednesday.

    Fakhrul’s bail pleas were to be heard on Tuesday based on petitions from his team of lawyers. The BNP leader was brought to the court from jail at 11:45 am.

    During the hearing, a petition was made to have Fakhrul be shown arrested in the nine cases and lawyer for the defence Asaduzzaman pushed for bail.

    The court set Wednesday for the bail decision, but said he would not have to be brought to court for the hearing.

    Mirza Fakhrul appealed for bail in nine cases filed with the Ramna and Paltan Police Station revolving around the violence surrounding the BNP's antigovernment rally on Oct 28. The court scheduled Jan 9, 2024 for a hearing.

    The rally was marred by deadly clashes between party loyalists and the police as several vehicles were vandalised and torched. The home of the chief justice was also vandalised during the clashes.

    Mirza Fakhrul called for a nationwide shutdown in the wake of the violence. Detective police subsequently arrested him from his home in Gulshan on the morning of the hartal on Oct 29.

    The following day, he was refused bail and sent to jail on charges of instigating the attack on the chief justice's home.

    After two lower courts denied him bail in the case, Fakhrul's lawyers sought the High Court's intervention for them to hear his bail applications.

    The High Court accepted his plea and ordered the lower court to settle the issue.

    The High Court bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice MD Atabullah also issued a rule asking why the refusal to hear the bail plea of the BNP leader would not be declared illegal.

