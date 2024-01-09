Court to decide on bail plea of BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul in 9 cases on Wednesday

A court has sent BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul to jail after he was shown arrested in nine cases filed at Dhaka’s Ramna and Paltan police stations.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Shohag Uddin will decide whether to grant his petitions for bail in these cases on Wednesday.

Fakhrul’s bail pleas were to be heard on Tuesday based on petitions from his team of lawyers. The BNP leader was brought to the court from jail at 11:45 am.

During the hearing, a petition was made to have Fakhrul be shown arrested in the nine cases and lawyer for the defence Asaduzzaman pushed for bail.