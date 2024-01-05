At least four dead in arson attack on Benapole Express in Dhaka before election

Arsonists have once again targeted a running train during its entry into Dhaka amid the BNP’s protests to disrupt the general election, killing at least four people.

Talha Bin Jasim, a spokesman for the Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed the death toll to bdnews24.com after the fire at Benapole Express in the Gopibagh area of the capital on Friday night, the eve of the BNP’s hartal, or shutdown, before the election it has boycotted.