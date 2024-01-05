    বাংলা

    At least four dead in arson attack on Benapole Express in Dhaka before election

    The attack comes on the eve of the BNP’s hartal before the election it has boycotted

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 04:48 PM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 04:48 PM

    Arsonists have once again targeted a running train during its entry into Dhaka amid the BNP’s protests to disrupt the general election, killing at least four people.

    Talha Bin Jasim, a spokesman for the Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed the death toll to bdnews24.com after the fire at Benapole Express in the Gopibagh area of the capital on Friday night, the eve of the BNP’s hartal, or shutdown, before the election it has boycotted.

    Bachchu Mia, an inspector at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s police camp, said a 30-year-old man identified only as Asif was admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 8 percent of his body burnt.

    “We’re investigating if it’s an incident of sabotage,” said Khandaker Al Moin, a spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion, at the site.

    The train was transporting passengers from the border town of Benapole in Jashore to the capital.

    Many of the passengers were Indian nationals.

    The fire in the train was spotted near the kitchen market at Gopibagh just as the train was nearing its destination Kamalapur Station.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two local trains in Rajshahi cancelled amid sabotage fears
    Two Rajshahi trains cancelled amid sabotage fears
    Authorities suspend service for the Uttara Express and the Ishwardi-Rahanpur commuter train amid a recent string of arson attacks
    Bangladesh seeks answers as train faces second deadly act of sabotage in a week
    Questions unanswered after train arson
    Mohanganj Express comes under alleged arson attack a week after deliberate damage to the line caused derailment
    BNP leaders ordered sabotage, arson attack on train, says DMP commissioner
    Train torched under BNP's orders: DMP commissioner
    Local agents executed orders from BNP's leaders abroad, said DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman
    Woman, child among 4 dead as arsonists torch train in Dhaka
    4 die as arsonists torch train in Dhaka
    The Mohanganj Express was arriving in the capital from Netrokona when it was targeted by saboteurs amid the BNP's hartal

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India