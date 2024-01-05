At least four dead in arson attack on Benapole Express in Dhaka before election

Arsonists have once again targeted a running train during its entry into Dhaka amid the BNP’s protests to disrupt the general election, killing at least four people.
Talha Bin Jasim, a spokesman for the Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed the death toll to bdnews24.com after the fire at Benapole Express in the Gopibagh area of the capital on Friday night, the eve of the BNP’s hartal, or shutdown, before the election it has boycotted.
Bachchu Mia, an inspector at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s police camp, said a 30-year-old man identified only as Asif was admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 8 percent of his body burnt.
“We’re investigating if it’s an incident of sabotage,” said Khandaker Al Moin, a spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion, at the site.
The train was transporting passengers from the border town of Benapole in Jashore to the capital.
Many of the passengers were Indian nationals.
The fire in the train was spotted near the kitchen market at Gopibagh just as the train was nearing its destination Kamalapur Station.