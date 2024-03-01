Death toll in Bailey Road building blaze climbs to 46

The death toll from the devastating blaze at Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage building has increased to 46 after another victim passed away under hospital care.

Authorities have returned the bodies of 35 victims to their families so far.

The deadly blaze engulfed the seven-storey building, which mostly houses restaurants, on Thursday evening.

Afterwards, 10 bodies were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and 35 to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen.

"One more person died during treatment in the intensive care unit of Dhaka Medical ICU this morning. A total of 46 people have died so far," the minister said on Friday.

Most of the fatalities were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, resulting from excessive smoke inhalation in closed spaces, according to the minister

Currently, 10 people are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina burn unit and two at DMCH, he said.

However, he expressed concern for the hospitalised victims, noting that all of them suffered from burns and respiratory damage, putting them in critical condition.