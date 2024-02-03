Fire burns dumped pipes for hours at BIWTA warehouse in Narayanganj

A large pile of dumped pipes has been in flames for several hours at a warehouse of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority in the Barafkal area of Narayanganj city.

No casualties were reported as the fire was still burning at 5pm on Saturday after it started around 12:45pm.

It was taking time to douse the fire because the pipes are made of rubber and plastic, said Anwarul Haque, an assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

“We used foam to douse the fire, but it didn’t work in an open space,” he said.