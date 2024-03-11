    বাংলা

    29 more Myanmar BGP personnel flee across border into Bangladesh

    The Myanmar border security personnel came in from the Angthapaya camp across the border, a BGB spokesman said

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2024, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 11:04 AM

    Twenty-nine members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police, or BGP, have fled across the border into Bangladesh in the Chakdhola area of Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari amid heavy fighting with the armed rebels.

    The development was announced by Md Shariful Islam, the spokesman for the Bangladesh Border Guard, at 2:30pm on Monday.

    The 29 BGP personnel came into Bangladesh near the Jamchari BOP under the supervision of the BGB Naikhongchhari-11 Battalion.

    They came in from Myanmar’s Angthapaya camp, the BGB public relations officer said.

    Naikhongchhari Sadar union council Chairman Nurul Absar Imon said he heard of ‘some Myanmar soldiers’ crossing the border into Bangladesh around noon on Monday.

    Though the area falls under the jurisdiction of his union, it was difficult to communicate due to disruptions in the mobile network.

    The BGB is not allowing the public to enter the area.

    A school teacher in the border area said, on condition of anonymity, that they had seen some Myanmar BGP personnel surrounded in the Nurul Alam Company Tea Garden area near the 45/18 border pillar.

    However, they said it was unclear how many members of Myanmar’s border security force were at the location.

    RELATED STORIES
    How Bangladesh repatriated over 300 BGP personnel to Myanmar
    How over 300 BGP were repatriated
    A total of 330 Myanmar nationals were sent home in two phases on Thursday
    Bangladesh to send back fleeing Myanmar security forces on Thursday
    Fleeing Myanmar security forces to be sent back Thursday
    As many as 330 people, some of whom are civilians, will be handed over to Myanmar authorities at Cox’s Bazar’s Inani
    BGB takes 100 fleeing Myanmar border guards to Teknaf
    BGB takes 100 fleeing Myanmar border guards to Teknaf
    A total of 330 people have crossed the border seeking refuge in Bangladesh amid armed conflict in Myanmar
    14 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh as battle rages between military, insurgents
    14 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh
    They are currently at a Bangladesh Border Guard camp in Bandarban’s Tambru, according to a BGB official

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman