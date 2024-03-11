29 more Myanmar BGP personnel flee across border into Bangladesh

Twenty-nine members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police, or BGP, have fled across the border into Bangladesh in the Chakdhola area of Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari amid heavy fighting with the armed rebels.

The development was announced by Md Shariful Islam, the spokesman for the Bangladesh Border Guard, at 2:30pm on Monday.

The 29 BGP personnel came into Bangladesh near the Jamchari BOP under the supervision of the BGB Naikhongchhari-11 Battalion.