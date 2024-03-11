29 more Myanmar BGP personnel flee across border into Bangladesh

Twenty-nine members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police, or BGP, have fled across the border into Bangladesh in the Chakdhola area of Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari amid heavy fighting with the armed rebels.
The development was announced by Md Shariful Islam, the spokesman for the Bangladesh Border Guard, at 2:30pm on Monday.
The 29 BGP personnel came into Bangladesh near the Jamchari BOP under the supervision of the BGB Naikhongchhari-11 Battalion.
They came in from Myanmar’s Angthapaya camp, the BGB public relations officer said.
Naikhongchhari Sadar union council Chairman Nurul Absar Imon said he heard of ‘some Myanmar soldiers’ crossing the border into Bangladesh around noon on Monday.
Though the area falls under the jurisdiction of his union, it was difficult to communicate due to disruptions in the mobile network.
The BGB is not allowing the public to enter the area.
A school teacher in the border area said, on condition of anonymity, that they had seen some Myanmar BGP personnel surrounded in the Nurul Alam Company Tea Garden area near the 45/18 border pillar.
However, they said it was unclear how many members of Myanmar’s border security force were at the location.