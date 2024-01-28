Bangladesh national shot dead in South Africa’s Johannesburg

A Bangladeshi national has been killed by criminals in South Africa's Johannesburg, according to his cousin.

The dead man has been identified as Nurul Huda Liton, 34, from Jagatpur village in Feni's Daganbhuiyan Upazila.

Liton was shot dead next to his shop in Johannesburg's Hillbrow on Friday night, his cousin Monir Hossain Sobuj said.