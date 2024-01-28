    বাংলা

    Bangladesh national shot dead in South Africa’s Johannesburg

    A Bangladeshi national has been killed by criminals in South Africa's Johannesburg, according to his cousin.

    The dead man has been identified as Nurul Huda Liton, 34, from Jagatpur village in Feni's Daganbhuiyan Upazila.

    Liton was shot dead next to his shop in Johannesburg's Hillbrow on Friday night, his cousin Monir Hossain Sobuj said.

    Liton is the eldest among three sons and three daughters of Ebadul Haque, a retired employee of Feni Polytechnical Institute. One of Liton’s brothers is also a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia.

    Litton moved to South Africa in 2007. Later he also took his younger brother Mithu, who was identified with a single name, there they used to run two shops.

    On Friday night, when Liton was heading to his car after closing his shop, a group of criminals shot him randomly and he fell down instantly. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to Sobuj.

    Liton had returned to Bangladesh about seven months ago. He was preparing to build a three-storey building in his neighbourhood and was supposed to get married by Feb 15 this year, according to the family.

