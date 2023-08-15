3 die in fire at a chemical factory in Keraniganj

Khaleda has been receiving treatment at home and hospital since 2020
At least three people have died after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.
The fire incident occurred around 4 am on Tuesday at Godarbag in Keraniganj, according to Fire Service Control Room officer Khaleda Yasmin.
A total of six firefighting units doused the fire around 6:15 am after an effort of two hours, she said.
Three bodies - two women and a child - were recovered after the fire was put out. The authorities, however, could not immediately identify them.
Fire service official Khaleda also said a firefighter was injured while working at the site.
She was unable to provide details of damages or the cause of the fire.