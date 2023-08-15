    বাংলা

    3 die in fire at a chemical factory in Keraniganj

    Two women and a child were killed in the incident

    Published : 15 August 2023, 04:59 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2023, 04:59 AM

    At least three people have died after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

    The fire incident occurred around 4 am on Tuesday at Godarbag in Keraniganj, according to Fire Service Control Room officer Khaleda Yasmin.

    A total of six firefighting units doused the fire around 6:15 am after an effort of two hours, she said.

    Three bodies - two women and a child - were recovered after the fire was put out. The authorities, however, could not immediately identify them.

    Fire service official Khaleda also said a firefighter was injured while working at the site.

    She was unable to provide details of damages or the cause of the fire.

