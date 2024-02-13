PM pushes authorities to prioritise projects focussing on public welfare

Sheikh Hasina has called on planning authorities to focus on public welfare when selecting development projects.
The prime minister issued the directive at the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday during her latest term in office.
"The prime minister has asked us to ensure that project selections contribute to socio-economic development and the people's welfare," said Satyajit Karmaker, senior secretary of the Ministry of Planning.
"She stressed the need for prioritising projects that benefit the public and yield quick results."
As many as nine projects were approved during the meeting in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. These projects have a combined budget of Tk 33.54 billion, with Tk 28.3 billion coming from the government's budget, Tk 2.89 billion from organisational funds, and Tk 2.54 billion as project assistance.
Hasina also called for the swift completion of current development initiatives, according to Satyajit.