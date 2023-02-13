Five die in truck-autorickshaw collision in Joypurhat

A head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run autorickshaw has left five people dead in Joypurhat’s Khetlal.

The incident occurred on the Joypurhat-Khetlal road in the Majhipara area around 11 am on Monday, Khetlal Police Station chief Rajibul Islam said.

A Khetlal-bound autorickshaw from Battoli collided with a potato-laden truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving two people dead on the spot.