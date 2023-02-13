    বাংলা

    Five die in truck-autorickshaw collision in Joypurhat

    A CNG-run autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck in Joypurhat’s Khetlal

    Joypurhat Correspondent
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 09:02 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 09:02 AM

    A head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run autorickshaw has left five people dead in Joypurhat’s Khetlal.

    The incident occurred on the Joypurhat-Khetlal road in the Majhipara area around 11 am on Monday, Khetlal Police Station chief Rajibul Islam said.

    A Khetlal-bound autorickshaw from Battoli collided with a potato-laden truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving two people dead on the spot.

    Three others died on their way to the hospital, Rajibul added.

    The victims have been identified as autorickshaw driver Amzad, 50, and passengers Nasir Chowdhury, 23, Sirajul Islam, 60, Shahnaz, 45, and Shahinur Begum, 38.

    The bodies of the victims have been recovered and sent to Modern General Hospital And Diagnostic Center in Joypurhat, Rajibul said.

