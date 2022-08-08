German citizen found dead in apparent suicide in Dhaka

A German citizen has been found dead in his flat in Dhaka, and police believe he died by suicide.
On early Sunday morning, they found blister packs of 500 sleeping pills near his body at his ninth-floor flat of a house on road No. 2/A of sector 5 in Uttara.
The victim, Holger Kauschmann, 54, was single. He ran a tour guide company, The Lonesome Traveler Ltd, according to Uttara West Police Station chief Md Mohsin.
The German citizen had rented the flat in Uttara in 2014 and had been living there along with his caretaker Jewel, who was identified with a single name.
“Jewel said Holger went to Sreemangal on Thursday for company business and they had a chat on Saturday afternoon,” Mohsin said.
“After Holger returned to Dhaka, Jewel found him dead in front of his computer desk at 5am and informed police," Mohsin said, adding that police can confirm if it is a case of suicide after a post-mortem examination.