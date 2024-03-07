A fire has broken out at an under-construction building in the capital's Banani.

The building, located in Banani's Road No. 4 (Block F), caught fire around 3:15 pm on Thursday, according to Rozina Akhtar, a Fire Service official.

"A firefighting unit has been dispatched to bring the fire under control," she said.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.