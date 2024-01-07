Police arrest five over fire at two polling centres in Mymensingh before election

Police have arrested five people for their alleged involvement in arson attacks on two polling stations in Mymensingh’s Nandail and Gafargaon Upazilas.

The suspects were arrested from several parts of the district on Saturday after the attacks in the morning, said Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, superintendent of police in the district.

An investigation was ongoing to identify others involved in the incidents, he said.



Despite the damage caused by the fires, polling authorities have said there will be no difficulty in carrying out the voting procedures at Parshipara Government Primary School and Haripur Government Primary School centres.