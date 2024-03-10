Mahbub Uddin Khokon elected SCBA president, Monjurul Hoque secretary

After days of high drama, involving altercations, scuffles, and chaos on the premises of the nation's highest court, the results of the Supreme Court Bar Association election have finally been declared.
AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, representing the pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum (Blue Panel) has been elected as the association's president.
Meanwhile, Shah Monjurul Hoque from the pro-Awami League Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (White Panel) has secured the post of secretary.
The White Panel ran away with 10 positions in the newly elected 14-strong committee. These include both vice-presidency slots, two secretarial positions, the post of treasurer, two associate secretarial posts, and four executive memberships.
Abul Khair, convener of the election sub-committee, announced the results in the early hours of Sunday.
Khokon won the presidential race with 2,622 votes, edging out his closest rival, Abu Saeed Sagar, who received 2,539 votes.
Secretary Monjurul garnered 3,319 votes, significantly ahead of the nearest rival and former SCBA secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal from the Blue Panel, who secured 1,702 votes.
The vice-president positions were claimed by the White Panel's Ramzan Ali Sikder and Dewan Abu Daud Hossain Sajal. Mohammad Nurul Huda Ansari, from the same panel, was elected treasurer.
For the role of assistant secretaries, the White Panel's Humayun Kabir and Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab were elected to the new committee.
Rashedul Haque Khokon, Raihan Rani, Md Bellal Hossain (Shaheen), and Khaled Mosharraf (Ripon) from the White Panel have been chosen as executive members.
The winners of the member post from the Blue Panel are Syed Fazla Elahi Obhi, Fatima Akhtar, and Md Shafiqul Islam.
Voting in the Supreme Court Lawyers Association 2024-25 elections was held on Wednesday and Thursday. As many as 5,319 lawyers of 7,883 lawyers participated in the voting process.
However, the post-election process hit a snag during the vote count.
Nahid Sultana Juthi, an independent candidate for the post of secretary and wife of Jubo League chief Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, called for an immediate count of votes and the announcement of results overnight.
However, the pro-Awami League lawyers' panel called for the vote count to start on Friday afternoon.
The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation between the two factions. During the commotion, Assistant Attorney General Abu Saeed was assaulted.
The incident led to the suspension of both the vote count and the announcement of results.
A case was also started by Assistant Attorney General Saifur Rahman Siddiqui Saif over the altercation, citing charges of attempted murder.
Nahid and Kazal are among 20 people named in the case.