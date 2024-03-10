Mahbub Uddin Khokon elected SCBA president, Monjurul Hoque secretary

The White Panel ran away with 10 positions in the newly elected 14-strong committee. These include both vice-presidency slots, two secretarial positions, the post of treasurer, two associate secretarial posts, and four executive memberships.

Abul Khair, convener of the election sub-committee, announced the results in the early hours of Sunday.

Khokon won the presidential race with 2,622 votes, edging out his closest rival, Abu Saeed Sagar, who received 2,539 votes.

Secretary Monjurul garnered 3,319 votes, significantly ahead of the nearest rival and former SCBA secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal from the Blue Panel, who secured 1,702 votes.

The vice-president positions were claimed by the White Panel's Ramzan Ali Sikder and Dewan Abu Daud Hossain Sajal. Mohammad Nurul Huda Ansari, from the same panel, was elected treasurer.

For the role of assistant secretaries, the White Panel's Humayun Kabir and Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab were elected to the new committee.