Fire safety: Rooftop restaurant at Dhanmondi high-rise demolished amid RAJUK drive

City development authority RAJUK has conducted an inspection drive at the Gawsia Twin Peak building on Dhanmondi's Satmasjid Road amid heightened vigilance over fire safety measures in the wake of the deadly Bailey Road blaze.

RAJUK officials visited the building shortly after 10 am on Monday, according to Ashraful Islam, the chief planner of the agency.

"Our team conducted an inspection. A rooftop restaurant has been demolished as part of the eviction efforts," he said.

The inspection revealed that the Gawsia Twin Peak building houses over a dozen restaurants, despite regulations prohibiting such use.

The building, initially approved for a height of 150 feet, was found to have been illegally extended by an additional 40 feet.