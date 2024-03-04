Fire safety: Rooftop restaurant at Dhanmondi high-rise demolished amid RAJUK drive

City development authority RAJUK has conducted an inspection drive at the Gawsia Twin Peak building on Dhanmondi's Satmasjid Road amid heightened vigilance over fire safety measures in the wake of the deadly Bailey Road blaze.
RAJUK officials visited the building shortly after 10 am on Monday, according to Ashraful Islam, the chief planner of the agency.
"Our team conducted an inspection. A rooftop restaurant has been demolished as part of the eviction efforts," he said.
The inspection revealed that the Gawsia Twin Peak building houses over a dozen restaurants, despite regulations prohibiting such use.
The building, initially approved for a height of 150 feet, was found to have been illegally extended by an additional 40 feet.
The scrutiny of the building's compliance was prompted by a Facebook post from its architect, Mustapha Khalid Palash, following the deaths of 46 people in a fire at the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage on Bailey Road.
Palash alerted people to the dangers of dining in the restaurants situated in the building, alleging that the constructor, Gawsia Developers Limited, has not been utilising the structure as originally intended.
After inspecting the site on Sunday, Md Hamidul Islam, director of Region-5 at RAJUK, said that the 14-storey commercial building, which includes a basement, was classified as 'F-1 occupancy', meaning it should serve as office space rather than host restaurants.
The building currently accommodates offices on its second and 13th floors, with the rest leased to shops and 15 restaurants.
The situation mirrors that of Green Cozy Cottage, which, despite being an office building, had its spaces rented to restaurants.
The eateries were granted trade licences by the city corporation, while receiving safety clearances from the Fire Service and Civil Defence and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, according to RAJUK officials.
The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has initiated a mobile court drive to investigate and address irregularities found at buildings along Dhanmondi's Sat Masjid Road.
The operation started at 2:30pm under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Jahangir Alam, according to DSCC spokesperson Abu Naser.