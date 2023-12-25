4 dead as train rams truck in Mymensingh, rail service suspended

Four people have died after a train rammed a truck on the rail lines in Mymensingh.

The accident occurred at the rail crossing behind the Shambhugonj GKP College around 1:30 pm on Monday, said Anowar Hossain, chief of investigations at the Kotwali Model Police Station.

The names and identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed by law enforcers.

Four people were killed on the truck when it was struck by the train, OC Anowar said. Two others have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital with injuries.

Rescue work is underway at the scene.

Rail service on the Mymensingh-Jaria and Mymensingh-Netrokona routes is suspended.