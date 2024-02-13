High Court orders Yunus to pay Tk 500m for filing appeal against Tk 2.5bn tax claim

The High Court has ordered the Grameen Telecom Trust, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to appeal against Tk 2.5 billion income tax claim by paying Tk 500 million, a part of the total.
The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after dismissing a writ petition by Yunus and three other officials of the organisation on Monday.
The court stated that Yunus is required to meet his legal obligations without any leniency.
Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Polly told reporters that in November 2020, the NBR issued a notice to the trust, demanding income tax of approximately Tk 2.5 billion for the period from 2011 to 2013.
The trust attempted to seek tax exemption by claiming that it had no funds.
However, when the NBR rejected this application, Yunus contested the notice and filed a writ petition with the High Court.
The High Court had rendered a preliminary ruling on the hearing of that petition, questioning why the NBR's notice should not be deemed illegal.
After three years of proceedings in different courts, the case was heard on Monday by the High Court bench.