High Court orders Yunus to pay Tk 500m for filing appeal against Tk 2.5bn tax claim

The High Court has ordered the Grameen Telecom Trust, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to appeal against Tk 2.5 billion income tax claim by paying Tk 500 million, a part of the total.

The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after dismissing a writ petition by Yunus and three other officials of the organisation on Monday.

The court stated that Yunus is required to meet his legal obligations without any leniency.