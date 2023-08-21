Dhaka-Mymensingh train operation resumes after 11.5-hour stoppage due to derailing

Dhaka-Mymensingh train service, which was halted after the Agnibeena Express derailed on Sunday, has resumed after eleven and a half hours.

The rail tracks at the accident site were mended and trains began to run on the route around 8:30 am on Monday, said Fatema Nagar Rail Station Master Alamgir Hossain.

On Sunday, three train cars of the Dhaka-bound Agnibeena Express coming from Jamalpur derailed near the Fatema Nagar Station in Trishal around 8:45 pm.

The train cars slid for about 400 metres after they were derailed, damaging the tracks heavily, the railway officers said.