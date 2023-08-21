    বাংলা

    Dhaka-Mymensingh train operation resumes after 11.5-hour stoppage due to derailing

    On Sunday, three train cars of the Dhaka-bound Agnibeena Express derailed near the Fatema Nagar Station in Mymensingh’s Trishal

    Mymensingh Correspondent
    Published : 21 August 2023, 05:16 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 05:16 AM

    Dhaka-Mymensingh train service, which was halted after the Agnibeena Express derailed on Sunday, has resumed after eleven and a half hours.

    The rail tracks at the accident site were mended and trains began to run on the route around 8:30 am on Monday, said Fatema Nagar Rail Station Master Alamgir Hossain.

    On Sunday, three train cars of the Dhaka-bound Agnibeena Express coming from Jamalpur derailed near the Fatema Nagar Station in Trishal around 8:45 pm.

    The train cars slid for about 400 metres after they were derailed, damaging the tracks heavily, the railway officers said.

    As train operation halted on the route, Dhaka-bound Jamuna Express from Jamalpur and Mohonganj Express coming from Netrokona got stuck at the Mymensingh Junction. The Brahmaputra Express was halted at Moshakhali Station in Gaforgaon.

    The Agnibeena Express left for Dhaka with seven train cars at 11:45 pm on Sunday after the rescue operation began. Later, the other six train cars also left for Dhaka at 5 am on Monday.

    “The rail tracks were heavily damaged as the train slid for 400 metres. So it took quite a long time to repair the tracks,” said Mymensingh Railway Assistant Executive Engineer Md Akram Ali.”

    A five-strong probe panel has been formed over the incident, said Station Master Alamgir Hossain.

