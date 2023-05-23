Construction worker dies in ‘landmine blast’ in Bandarban

A worker has died while another was injured after a ‘landmine exploded’ during construction work of a road in the deep hilly regions of Ruma Upazila borders in Bandarban.
The explosion occurred at the Ward No. 5 of Remakriprangsa Union on Tuesday morning, said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Shariful Alam, captain of BGB Battalion 38.
The dead was identified as Md Rashed, 18, from Banshkhali’s Chhunua. The wounded was Md Dulal, 35, from the same area.
According to the locals, they were constructing a road from Bangkupara to Dhopanichhara Link Road when the landmine went off.
The victims were taken to Thanchi Upazila Health Complex after the blast.
Abdullah Al Noman, a residential medical officer, said the victims were brought to the health complex at 12:20pm.
“Rashed had died at the spot. A critically injured Dulal was given first aid here and sent to Bandarban Sadar Hospital for better treatment.”
Alamgir Hossain, the chief of Ruma Police Station, said he heard of the incident from the locals, but failed to identify exactly where the explosion took place in the isolated region.
Citing a reply to his message to Shariful, he said the landmine was planted by the Kuki-Chin National Front, also known as the Bawm Party.
On May 17, a youth named Jewel Tripura died in a landmine blast at Sloupi Para in Remakriprangsa’s Ward No. 4. The explosion wounded another young man, Abraham Tripura, while an unidentified army man lost an arm from the wrist.