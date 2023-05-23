    বাংলা

    Construction worker dies in ‘landmine blast’ in Bandarban

    The incident follows another fatal landmine blast last week in Remakriprangsa

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 May 2023, 01:17 PM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 01:17 PM

    A worker has died while another was injured after a ‘landmine exploded’ during construction work of a road in the deep hilly regions of Ruma Upazila borders in Bandarban.

    The explosion occurred at the Ward No. 5 of Remakriprangsa Union on Tuesday morning, said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Shariful Alam, captain of BGB Battalion 38.

    The dead was identified as Md Rashed, 18, from Banshkhali’s Chhunua. The wounded was Md Dulal, 35, from the same area.

    According to the locals, they were constructing a road from Bangkupara to Dhopanichhara Link Road when the landmine went off.

    The victims were taken to Thanchi Upazila Health Complex after the blast.

    Abdullah Al Noman, a residential medical officer, said the victims were brought to the health complex at 12:20pm.

    “Rashed had died at the spot. A critically injured Dulal was given first aid here and sent to Bandarban Sadar Hospital for better treatment.”

    Alamgir Hossain, the chief of Ruma Police Station, said he heard of the incident from the locals, but failed to identify exactly where the explosion took place in the isolated region.

    Citing a reply to his message to Shariful, he said the landmine was planted by the Kuki-Chin National Front, also known as the Bawm Party.

    On May 17, a youth named Jewel Tripura died in a landmine blast at Sloupi Para in Remakriprangsa’s Ward No. 4. The explosion wounded another young man, Abraham Tripura, while an unidentified army man lost an arm from the wrist.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two army personnel die in attacks by a separatist group in Bandarban
    Two army personnel die in separatist attacks in Bandarban
    An army patrol team conducted a raid in Ruma Upazila after receiving news that a “den of armed criminals” was in the area
    Army man among two injured in deadly ‘landmine blast’ in Bandarban’s Ruma
    Army man among 2 injured in deadly ‘mine blast’ in Ruma  
    At least one person has been killed and two others have been injured in the incident
    80 Khyang families flee deadly shootout in Bandarban
    80 Khyang families flee deadly shootout
    Police recover eight bodies with gunshot wounds from Khamtang Para near Ruma-Rowangchhari road in Bandarban
    Gunfight among tribal groups reported in deserted Bandarban village
    Gunfight reported in Bandarban village
    Residents had started leaving the village sensing trouble five days ago

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk