Construction worker dies in ‘landmine blast’ in Bandarban

A worker has died while another was injured after a ‘landmine exploded’ during construction work of a road in the deep hilly regions of Ruma Upazila borders in Bandarban.

The explosion occurred at the Ward No. 5 of Remakriprangsa Union on Tuesday morning, said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Shariful Alam, captain of BGB Battalion 38.

The dead was identified as Md Rashed, 18, from Banshkhali’s Chhunua. The wounded was Md Dulal, 35, from the same area.