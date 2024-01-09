Man dies after bus rams car on Dhaka Elevated Expressway

A man has been killed and another injured after a bus rammed into a Toyota sedan on Dhaka Elevated Expressway’s Nakhalpara section.
The deceased has been identified with a single name as Milon, the driver of the car.
According to Mohammad Mohsin, the chief of Tejgaon Police Station, Milon forced the brakes after losing control of the car because of a flat tyre on Monday evening.
A VIP Paribahan bus hit the car from behind at the time and then the front of the car came in front of the bus in the impact of the collision.
Milon was declared dead by the doctors after he was rushed to the Kurmitola General Hospital.
The injured, Mahfuz, was also identified with a single name and admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation.