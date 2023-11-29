3 Bangladeshi victims in Malaysia warehouse collapse identified

Authorities have identified three Bangladeshi workers who died after the roof frame of an under-construction logistics warehouse collapsed in Malaysia's Penang.

They are Mohammad Mokaddes Ali, 46, from Haripur village in Bogura’s Shibganj Upazila, Mohammad Saiful Islam, 29, from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla’s Debidwar Upazila and Md Ahad Ali, 42, from Chhaipai village in Pabna’s Chatmohar Upazila.

Sufi Abdullahil Maruf, first secretary of the press wing at Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, confirmed the identities of the victims after visiting the site and assessing their passport numbers on Wednesday.