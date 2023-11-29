    বাংলা

    3 Bangladeshi victims in Malaysia warehouse collapse identified

    Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has contacted the families of the victims to send the bodies back to the country

    Rafiq Ahmed KhanMalaysia Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Nov 2023, 04:18 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2023, 04:18 PM

    Authorities have identified three Bangladeshi workers who died after the roof frame of an under-construction logistics warehouse collapsed in Malaysia's Penang.

    They are Mohammad Mokaddes Ali, 46, from Haripur village in Bogura’s Shibganj Upazila, Mohammad Saiful Islam, 29, from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla’s Debidwar Upazila and Md Ahad Ali, 42, from Chhaipai village in Pabna’s Chatmohar Upazila.

    Sufi Abdullahil Maruf, first secretary of the press wing at Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, confirmed the identities of the victims after visiting the site and assessing their passport numbers on Wednesday.

    The bodies were at Penang General Hospital while two other wounded Bangladeshi workers were pulled out from the rubble and admitted to the hospital as well, he said.

    The incident took place on Tuesday night in Penang’s Batu Maung, Singapore-based broadcaster Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

    The authorities were notified of the incident around 9:45pm local time. Initially, it was feared that 18 construction workers were buried beneath the rubble, but it was later revealed that nine of them had gone out for prayers.

    Four others are believed to be trapped under the rubble and rescue efforts were underway, Penang Deputy Police chief Mohamad Usuf Jan Mohamad.

    After news of the incident spread, Mohammad Khorshed A Khastagir, acting Bangladesh high commissioner, sent ASM Zahidur Rahman, first secretary (labour) and Legal Assistant Sukumaran Subramaniam to the site to survey the location and collect information.

    Press Secretary Maruf said the family of the deceased were contacted to transfer the bodies back to the country swiftly. The Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur will also seek compensation from construction authorities.

