3 die as bus crushes small passenger vehicle in Dhaka’s Demra

Three people, including two women, have died after a bus rammed a small passenger vehicle, locally called Leguna, in Dhaka's Demra. They were all passengers on the carrier.
Three others were injured in the accident that occurred around 10:30 am on Thursday.
Authorities have yet to identify the dead, said Inspector (Operation) Subrata Poddar of Demra Police Station.
Two of the injured, identified as Shameem, 37, and Moinuddin, 36, have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with serious injuries. The third injury victim is a man of about 30 years of age.
The bus ploughed into the passenger vehicle in front of the Berger Paints office in Demra, said Inspector Poddar.
The victims were rescued and taken to DMCH when the incident was reported, he added. Doctors declared three of them dead on arrival at the hospital. Three others are being treated for injuries.
Inspector Poddar said the Leguna was carrying 12-13 passengers.