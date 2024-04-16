    বাংলা

    After mother, daughter dies in Bhashantek ‘gas fire sparked by mosquito coil’

    As many as six members of the family were burnt in the fire

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2024, 06:44 PM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 06:44 PM

    A woman burnt in a house fire in Dhaka’s Bhashantek a day after Eid-ul-Fitr has died in hospital, taking the number of fatalities in the incident to two.

    The woman Surjo Banu, 47, passed away from burns on 82 percent of her body surface at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Monday evening.

    Her mother Meherun Nesa, 65, died on Saturday.

    Surjo Banu’s husband, Mohammad Liton, 52, their son Sujon, 9, and daughters, Liza, 18, and Lamia, 7, all identified with single names, were also injured in the incident. 

    None of them are out of danger, said Md Tarikul Islam, resident physician of the institute.

    The family from Cumilla’s Laksam lived in a ground-floor flat of a two-storey house in Bhashantek.

    Police said the family had a kitchen gas cylinder outside the main building, but connected to the stove via a pipeline that went through a hole in a metal door.

    The law enforcers believe the pipe somehow leaked and gas accumulated in the house. When someone tried to light a mosquito coil early on Friday morning, the fire spread through the house.

    RELATED STORIES
    Woman burnt in Bhasantek gas fire dies
    Woman burnt in Bhasantek gas fire dies
    She is one of six members of a family who suffered burns in a gas fire that broke out in Dhaka’s Bhasantek
    Barrister orchestrated gang-rape of woman in Dhaka flat from abroad, police say
    Barrister behind gang-rape in Dhaka flat: police
    Police say the alleged rapists used to film the incidents and then send the clips to the barrister abroad
    Woman rescued after being chained, 'gang-raped' and filmed in Dhaka flat
    Woman chained, 'gang-raped' for 25 days in Dhaka
    Three young men were assisted by a woman, at whose house the incident took place, according to the complaint filed by the young woman.
    Woman dies, 8 injured in two separate road accidents in Dhaka
    Woman dies, 8 hurt in Dhaka road crashes
    The woman was killed in an accident in Shahbagh, while eight were injured in a microbus crash in Mohakhali

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor