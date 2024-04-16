After mother, daughter dies in Bhashantek ‘gas fire sparked by mosquito coil’

None of them are out of danger, said Md Tarikul Islam, resident physician of the institute.



The family from Cumilla’s Laksam lived in a ground-floor flat of a two-storey house in Bhashantek.



Police said the family had a kitchen gas cylinder outside the main building, but connected to the stove via a pipeline that went through a hole in a metal door.



The law enforcers believe the pipe somehow leaked and gas accumulated in the house. When someone tried to light a mosquito coil early on Friday morning, the fire spread through the house.