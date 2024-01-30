Delhi aims to boost air connectivity between Bangladesh and Northeast India: High Commissioner

They discussed the possibility of introducing new air routes between the two neighbouring countries to boost tourism, with a specific interest in connecting the northeastern states with Bangladesh by air, according to the high commissioner.

Increasing cooperation in civil aviation and the tourism industry would strengthen the friendship between the two countries, the minister said while talking to the reporters after the meeting.

India proposed some ideas for improving relations in these areas, and they will be considered.

He added that the discussion also included plans to enhance air connectivity between the two nations.

The minister revealed that Bangladesh and India will work together to organise a tourism fair to increase the number of visitors.