Alesha Mart Chairman Monzurul, his wife jailed for 6 months over cheque fraud

A court has sentenced Md Monzurul Alam Sikder, the chairman of controversial e-commerce platform Alesha Mart Ltd, and his wife Sabia Chowdhury to six months in jail for cheque fraud.

Judge Tasruzzaman of the Dhaka Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court-2 also fined the couple Tk 346,500 in the verdict delivered on Thursday.

As the defendants were not present in court at the time, the judge issued an arrest warrant and a sentencing warrant against them, said lawyer Nikunja Bihari Acharya, who represented the plaintiff in the case.

Alesha Mart was among several e-commerce companies that came to the spotlight amid widespread allegations of fraud in the sector. Many customers complained that they did not receive the products they paid for and did not get their money back either.