    Ansar member dies after being punched by ticketless passenger at Rajshahi train station

    The man was smoking and loitering on the platform after entering the train station without a ticket, according to the authorities

    Rajshahi Correspondent
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM

    A member of the Ansar security force has died after being punched by a man he had confronted for smoking and loitering on the Rajshahi Railway Station platform without a ticket.

    The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday, and the assailant has been apprehended, according to Abdul Karim, the Rajshahi Railway Station Manager.

    The victim, 45-year-old Mainul Islam, was a native of Mangonpur village in Godagari Upazila.

    The arrestee, Tanzeer, is a student at Rajshahi Polytechnic Institute. He had come to the station to catch a train to Banglabandha in Panchagarh, but was found smoking and wandering on the platform without a ticket.

    The situation escalated when Mainul asked Tanzeer to put out his cigarette and leave the station, leading to a physical confrontation that ended with Tanzeer striking Mainul.

    Mainul collapsed to the floor and was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending physician.

    Railway Police Station chief Gopal Kumar said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of Mainul’s death.

    His body is currently at the morgue and will be handed over to his family after an autopsy, Gopal added.

