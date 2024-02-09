Ansar member dies after being punched by ticketless passenger at Rajshahi train station

A member of the Ansar security force has died after being punched by a man he had confronted for smoking and loitering on the Rajshahi Railway Station platform without a ticket.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday, and the assailant has been apprehended, according to Abdul Karim, the Rajshahi Railway Station Manager.

The victim, 45-year-old Mainul Islam, was a native of Mangonpur village in Godagari Upazila.