Bangladesh bars assemblies at primary schools due to heatwave

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has instructed government primary schools to cancel all assemblies amid the ongoing heat wave across the country.
The order will remain in place until further notice, said Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, senior information officer at the ministry, on Saturday.
Large parts of the country have been experiencing mild to severe heatwaves since the start of April. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says the situation may persist for at least five more days.
The highest temperature recorded in the first part of the summer was in Chuadanga on Friday, when the mercury hit 41.5 degrees Celsius. Dhaka has seen a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius.
Day and night temperatures are likely to climb further, the BMD said in its forecast for Saturday.
The primary education ministry is monitoring the heat wave situation ‘closely’, said Tuhin.