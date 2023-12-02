Woman, son burnt in ‘fire from kitchen gas line leak’ in Narayanganj

Sima and Roman live in a second-floor flat of the building, her younger sister Shaheda Begum said.



Sima smelt gas on Friday night, but did not take any safety measures, said Shaheda.



After waking up in the morning, Sima lit the kitchen stove and the fire spread throughout the flat.



Neighbours rushed them to Narayanganj General Hospital from where they were transferred to the burn institute in Dhaka.



Fakharuddin Ahmed, an official at Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they learnt about the incident from other sources, but no one from the locality or the family informed them. “We’ll look into it,” he said.