EC orders removal of Barishal, Sylhet police commissioners ahead of polls

The Election Commission approved the transfer of administrators who had been in the same constituency for over a year
The Election Commission has ordered the removal of two police commissioners, and five district police superintendents ahead of the upcoming 12th national elections.
In a note to the home ministry on Sunday, the election regulator sought the replacement of the police commissioners in Barishal and Sylhet, as well as the superintendents of police in Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira, and Meherpur.
The EC also called for the reassignment of the deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria and the chiefs of Manikganj Sadar, Singair, and Sreepur police stations.
The proposed shake-up aims to ensure a free and fair electoral process, according to EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.