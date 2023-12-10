    বাংলা

    EC orders removal of Barishal, Sylhet police commissioners ahead of polls

    The regulator also called for five district police superintendents and three police station chiefs to be replaced to protect election integrity

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM

    The Election Commission has ordered the removal of two police commissioners, and five district police superintendents ahead of the upcoming 12th national elections.

    In a note to the home ministry on Sunday, the election regulator sought the replacement of the police commissioners in Barishal and Sylhet, as well as the superintendents of police in Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira, and Meherpur.

    The EC also called for the reassignment of the deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria and the chiefs of Manikganj Sadar, Singair, and Sreepur police stations.

    The proposed shake-up aims to ensure a free and fair electoral process, according to EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.

