3 madrasa students die as truck overturns in Mymensingh on way back from Bishwa Ijtema

Three madrasa students have been killed on their way back home from attending the Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi after a truck overturned in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka. At least 12 other students injured in the accident are receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and Mymensingh.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Dhalibari area around 11:30 am on Sunday, according to Ataur Rahman, acting chief at the Bhoradoba Highway Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Md Nayeem Akondo, 13, Sanaullah Sajal, 19, and Fazlu Haque, 18.
They are all students at the Jamia Islamia Darus Sunnah Qawmi Madrasa in Bhaluka.
“Thirty students and teachers of the Qawmi madrasa went to take part in the Akheri Munajat at the Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi,” said OC Ataur, citing madrasa teachers and students.
After the prayer service ended at 9:30 am on Monday, the group faced a transport crisis and decided to return to the madrasa aboard a truck. As the truck got to the Dhalibari intersection, a covered van in front of the truck took a U-turn, causing the driver to hit the brakes hard.
The truck veered out of control and overturned. One student was killed on the spot.
“Nayeem died on the spot,” said Hatem Khan, the founder of the madrasa. Fazlu Haque died after he was taken to Dhaka in critical condition. Sanaullah Sajal died on Monday morning at Mymensingh Medical College hospital while receiving treatment.”
Sub Inspector Jahangir Alam, on duty at Mymensingh Medical, said that 13 students had initially been admitted to the hospital. A boy named Sajal died on Monday morning and five of the remaining 12 were transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment. Seven are still receiving treatment at the hospital.
Legal action is being taken over the incident, OC Ataur said.