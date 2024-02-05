3 madrasa students die as truck overturns in Mymensingh on way back from Bishwa Ijtema

Three madrasa students have been killed on their way back home from attending the Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi after a truck overturned in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka. At least 12 other students injured in the accident are receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and Mymensingh.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Dhalibari area around 11:30 am on Sunday, according to Ataur Rahman, acting chief at the Bhoradoba Highway Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Md Nayeem Akondo, 13, Sanaullah Sajal, 19, and Fazlu Haque, 18.

They are all students at the Jamia Islamia Darus Sunnah Qawmi Madrasa in Bhaluka.

“Thirty students and teachers of the Qawmi madrasa went to take part in the Akheri Munajat at the Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi,” said OC Ataur, citing madrasa teachers and students.