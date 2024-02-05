    বাংলা

    3 madrasa students die as truck overturns in Mymensingh on way back from Bishwa Ijtema

    Of the 12 injured in the crash, 5 are being treated at Dhaka Medical and 7 are receiving treatment at Mymensingh Medical

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Feb 2024, 09:18 AM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2024, 09:18 AM

    Three madrasa students have been killed on their way back home from attending the Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi after a truck overturned in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka. At least 12 other students injured in the accident are receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and Mymensingh.

    The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Dhalibari area around 11:30 am on Sunday, according to Ataur Rahman, acting chief at the Bhoradoba Highway Police Station.

    The dead have been identified as Md Nayeem Akondo, 13, Sanaullah Sajal, 19, and Fazlu Haque, 18.

    They are all students at the Jamia Islamia Darus Sunnah Qawmi Madrasa in Bhaluka.

    “Thirty students and teachers of the Qawmi madrasa went to take part in the Akheri Munajat at the Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi,” said OC Ataur, citing madrasa teachers and students.

    After the prayer service ended at 9:30 am on Monday, the group faced a transport crisis and decided to return to the madrasa aboard a truck. As the truck got to the Dhalibari intersection, a covered van in front of the truck took a U-turn, causing the driver to hit the brakes hard.

    The truck veered out of control and overturned. One student was killed on the spot.

    “Nayeem died on the spot,” said Hatem Khan, the founder of the madrasa. Fazlu Haque died after he was taken to Dhaka in critical condition. Sanaullah Sajal died on Monday morning at Mymensingh Medical College hospital while receiving treatment.”

    Sub Inspector Jahangir Alam, on duty at Mymensingh Medical, said that 13 students had initially been admitted to the hospital. A boy named Sajal died on Monday morning and five of the remaining 12 were transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment. Seven are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

    Legal action is being taken over the incident, OC Ataur said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hardship on homeward journey after Ijtema
    Hardship on homeward journey after Ijtema
    Muslim faithful endured severe difficulties returning home on their way home after the end of the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest Islamic congregation after Hajj. Exploiting the incre ...
    First phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends
    First phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends
    The Akheri Munajat prayer service has brought the first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest gatherings of Muslims in the world, to a close. Hundreds of thousands of devotees took part in th ...
    Another 4 people die during Ijtema, pushing the death toll up to 19
    4 more people die during Ijtema as toll hits 19
    Six people working at the event died outside the Ijtema grounds, including a police officer travelling to the location.
    Prayer for peace draws curtain on first phase of Bishwa Ijtema
    First phase of Ijtema ends with prayers for peace
    The second phase of the religious gathering will take place from Feb 9-11

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps