    Cabinet set for expansion with Bangabhaban swearing-in on Friday evening

    The recently formed cabinet has 25 ministers and 11 state ministers

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Feb 2024, 05:19 PM
    Updated : 29 Feb 2024, 05:19 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to expand her 37-strong cabinet with new appointments.

    The Bangabhaban was preparing for the swearing-in ceremony to be held on Friday evening.

    Md Joynal Abedin, press secretary to President Mohammad Shahabuddin, confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Thursday night.

    Details regarding the exact number and identities of the incoming ministers remain undisclosed.

    Md Abul Hasanath Humayun Kabir, transport commissioner at the Department of Government Transport, said they were ordered to send 10 to 12 cars as part of preparations for the ceremony.


    The Awami League formed a government for a fourth straight term after securing an absolute majority in parliament in the general elections on Jan 7.

    The 37-member cabinet, led by Hasina, was sworn in on Jan 11.

    The new cabinet has 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.


    Awami League General Secretary and the government’s Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader earlier in February said cabinet members might be appointed to lead the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs if the cabinet size increased.

    Those elected from seats reserved for women could take on the positions, he said.

    The reserved seat MPs were sworn in on Wednesday.

