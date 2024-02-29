Cabinet set for expansion with Bangabhaban swearing-in on Friday evening

The Awami League formed a government for a fourth straight term after securing an absolute majority in parliament in the general elections on Jan 7.

The 37-member cabinet, led by Hasina, was sworn in on Jan 11.



The new cabinet has 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.



Awami League General Secretary and the government’s Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader earlier in February said cabinet members might be appointed to lead the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs if the cabinet size increased.



Those elected from seats reserved for women could take on the positions, he said.



The reserved seat MPs were sworn in on Wednesday.